Duffy brothers eager for Ulster glory with Lisbellaw

CAOLAN Duffy said seeing his older brother John win a second Ulster Intermediate Hurling Club Championship title on Sunday would “mean the world”.

It’ll be a real family affair for the Duffy’s on Sunday in Clones when brothers John, Barrie and twins Caolan and Ciaran, line out for Lisbellaw in their provincial final decider against Carrickmore.

John Duffy, one of the experienced players in the ‘Law squad, was part of the Fermanagh club side that won the Ulster title back in 2012.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s showdown in St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, 24-year-old Duffy is keen to make the final step.

“We’re all Lisbellaw true and true. It’s a family affair, to be fair,” explained the Fermanagh hurler.

“We saw John [Duffy] win it back in 2012 and seeing how much it means to him to try and get another one, it has really given us the motivation that we want to get them over the line.

“When your family is all involved, it means more to you. If you win with your brothers and our brother-in-law Mark Slevin, it would mean the world.”

Caolan, one of the top young hurlers in Fermanagh, has been key for Lisbellaw in their run to the Ulster Final.

He produced standout performances in their victories over Swatragh and Castleblaney and Duffy feels that their run to the provincial final has buoyed spirits within the Lisbellaw club and community.

“We’re very excited. The community has really got together and we’re looking forward to Sunday now. It can’t come quick enough,” said the 24-year-old hurler.

“It is special times for us and the club is in a good place. From underage, we’re doing things right. We’re all getting a buzz from it and we’re inspired by what the youth are achieving.

“The year it is, what has happened in our club, we’ve got that bit closer and we’re all in it together. It’s not about the team, it’s about the club coming together and we’re hoping to finish it off.”

Lisbellaw will face their toughest challenge to date on Sunday when they take on Tyrone champions Carrickmore in Clones.

Duffy is well aware of the test that awaits the ‘Law, but he’s confident that the squad are in a good place as they target winning the Ulster title.

“We both know each other very well. They’re [Carrickmore] strong and it’s going to be a dogfight,” added Duffy.

“It’s going to be whoever wants it more. We have played them twice this year in the league so for a neutral, it’s going to be a brilliant game to see what Fermanagh and Tyrone club hurling has to offer.

“We’re just ready for the fight now.”