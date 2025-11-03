Driver arrested after high-speed chase in Clabby area

On Friday night, officers from the District Support Team carried out proactive patrols across South Fermanagh and surrounding areas, including several roadside breath test checkpoints.

Shortly before midnight, officers spotted a vehicle travelling at high speed in the Clabby area. The driver attempted to evade police, reaching speeds in excess of 85mph in atrocious road conditions before abandoning the vehicle on a rural lane and fleeing across nearby fields.

Following a detailed search of the area, officers located the driver hiding in undergrowth in a nearby field. The driver was subsequently arrested for Dangerous Driving, Driving Without Insurance, Driving Whilst Unaccompanied, and Failing to Display ‘L’ Plates.

“The driver, who hasn’t yet passed their driving test, will now be facing a day in court, a PSNI spokesperson said.