Derrylin firm secures big contract and creates six jobs

DERRYLIN-BASED company Ernco Group has secured a major contract to supply new speed limit signs in the Republic.

The €3.2 million contract was shared with three other companies.

Ernco Group is also creating six new jobs in Fermanagh, supported by Invest Northern Ireland.

Ernco Group manufactures permanent and temporary road signage and supplies a range of traffic management and street furniture products.

The company also offers a variety of consultancy services including health and safety, ISO, and temporary traffic management design.

Seamus Owens, Director at Ernco Group, said: “The contract with the local authority means that we are increasing our exports substantially in the Republic of Ireland, and we’re delighted to be growing our headcount here in Derrylin.

“We’ve been working with Invest NI for almost 20 years, and its support has been instrumental in helping us increase efficiency, compete for government tenders, and win this significant contract.

“We’ve invested in new machinery with its support, which has doubled our production capacity and eliminated a significant amount of non-reusable waste. Invest NI’s also helped us to broaden our consultancy services, and we’re upskilling existing staff through management and technical training.”

Through a Resource Efficiency Capital Grant, Invest NI supported Ernco to purchase a second sign printer.

The company now has one dedicated printer for permanent road signs and another for temporary signage, which has eliminated waste caused by switching between different grades of reflective sheeting.

The company’s increased productivity has led to significant cost savings and enabled it to compete for large-scale government tenders.

Ethna McNamee, Head of Regional Business for the Western region at Invest NI, said: “Achieving sustainability and driving global ambition are key pillars of Invest NI’s business strategy, and Ernco is a great example of a Fermanagh business embodying these priorities.

“Ernco’s new sign printer has increased the company’s productivity, which has boosted profits and enabled it to secure this significant contract.

“The six new roles will add £217,000 to the local economy in annual salaries, and position Ernco to continue its success.”

The new roles include management, technical and sales positions, including an Associate Director who has already been recruited.