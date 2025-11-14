Delight at resurfacing project for Fermanagh road

A MAJOR resurfacing scheme on Lack Main Street, aimed at boosting safety and accessibility for residents, businesses, and commuters, began on Monday.

The project aims to provide smoother travel while strengthening the local road network.

MLA Jemma Dolan has welcomed confirmation from Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins that a £180,000 resurfacing project will soon get underway on the busy route.

Advertisement

The scheme will cover 500 metres of the road, stretching from the C407 Tedd Road junction to U9014 Kilsmullan Road, with additional strengthening work at several locations.

Ms Dolan said, “I very much welcome this £180,000 investment in the Lack area. This work will deliver much-needed improvements to Main Street, benefiting local residents, businesses and all those who use this busy route.”

She described the project as an important step for rural communities, adding, “It’s good to see the Minister delivering this type of investment in our rural communities.

“Our local roads are essential for connecting families, workers and businesses right across Fermanagh, and continued funding for resurfacing schemes like this is vital.”

Highlighting the broader need for maintenance, Ms Dolan noted, “I know there are several other roads in the county that need to be resurfaced, which I have been lobbying the Minister for.

“I therefore look forward to seeing the Minister’s Road Maintenance Strategy ensuring that the limited money goes further with higher quality repairs.”

The resurfacing work is expected to improve travel conditions and support local businesses, demonstrating the benefits of continued investment in rural road infrastructure.