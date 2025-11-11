Dealership launches Christmas toy appeal

Monaghan Brothers in Lisnaskea have launched their first ever Christmas Toy and Gift Appeal to support local families in need.

The dealership, known for its year-round support of local charities and businesses, hopes to bring extra Christmas joy to children in the community this festive season.

They are asking local people to donate new toys and gifts, especially for teenagers. Toiletry sets and small personal gifts are always popular choices.

Donations can be dropped off, unwrapped, at the Monaghan Brothers showroom in Lisnaskea before Wednesday, December 10.

All contributions will go directly to families who need a little extra help this Christmas.

Every gift, big or small, will make a difference.