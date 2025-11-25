Convicted sex offender refused bail on new charges

THE number of charges against a prolific sex offender accused of posing as a female escort to extort funds from victims is expected to reach over 250, a court has been told.

The update came as Scott Toothill (36), from Gledarragh Park, Ederney, expressed annoyance at the length of time the case is taking.

He is charged with inciting prostitution, fraud by posing as a female and offering sexual services, blackmail, and concealing criminal property between August 2021 and November 2022.

A detective previously explained Toothill is a registered sex-offender and subject to indefinite registration and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) due to previous behaviour which began in 2012 when he incited a child to engage in sexual activity and attempted to facilitate child prostitution.

In November 2022 police commenced an investigation after he was found with an unapproved mobile phone and five SIM cards.

Analysis revealed he had posed as a female escort on various social media platforms using at least 12 different names.

Over 700,000 pieces of data from his phone and bank account were examined which demonstrate, “The sheer volume and scale of offending.”

Toothill would allegedly pretend to be a female escort and arrange payment for sexual services.

Some alleged victims were blackmailed with exposure if they didn’t pay him.

Toothill also allegedly engaged with several females whom he tried to involve in prostitution.

Two females whose images and details were used by Toothill to set up fake accounts on escort websites, were “Caused great distress over the amount of sexual requests received,”

There are four alleged male victims from Toothill posing as a female advertising sexual services and obtaining payment however no meeting ever took place.

The detective said, “Analysis shows approximately £171,000 entering and leaving the defendant’s bank account, all believed to be from fraud and blackmail. He has used two co-accused to collect money on his behalf who take a small cut but the majority is swiftly transferred to the defendant.”

Objecting to bail the detective set out Toothill’s 34 previous convictions of which 33 are high relevance, with, “A repeated pattern of offending for around 15 years which has gradually grown more prolific. The current offending is an exact repeat. He cannot control his compulsive behaviour. He has concealed multiple mobile devices and SIM cards on numerous occasions. He was subject to the highest category of sex-offender management but was able to commit these offences regardless.”

Bail was refused and Toothill has remained in custody ever since.

When the matter was listed last month a defence barrister highlighted the delay and urged the judge to issue a McAleenan warning – is a formal legal notice compelling the prosecution to meet a specified deadline in a case that has been delayed.

Although stopping short of this, significant progress was expected and at the most recent hearing a prosecuting lawyer provided an update from senior PSNI.

She said, “This is a large and complex investigation involving 155 victims and over 250 possible offences. There are currently nine folders and over 50 discs containing digital evidence. Progress is being made and prosecution counsel is endeavouring to complete their advices and opinions by the Christmas break or at the latest, at the start of January.”

District Judge Alana McSorley noted there has been progress and adjourned the case until December 22.

Toothill, however, who appeared by video-link from custody was less than impressed, loudly stating: “That’s not acceptable.”

In response, Judge McSorley told him: “Well it’s acceptable to me.”