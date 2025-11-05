Concerns over changing name of Prince Andrew street

A LOCAL postal worker has raised concerns that changing the name of Prince Andrew Terrace in Derrygonnelly could create further complications for mail delivery in the area.

Residents of the street have voiced a strong desire to rename their street, arguing that the current name no longer reflects the community’s values.

However, speaking to the ‘Herald, the postal worker raised practical concerns about the potential change.

“I understand the sentiment behind the proposal and why people feel it’s important,” they said.

“But our postal service already struggles with delays and misplaced packages.

“Changing the official address could make things even more confusing and might worsen existing delivery problems.”

Despite these logistical worries, the worker acknowledged the community’s perspective.

“I completely understand why residents want the name changed,” they added.

“They’re trying to make a statement about what they stand for.

“Hopefully, if the change goes ahead, the necessary steps will be taken to ensure mail and parcels continue to reach people without further disruption.”