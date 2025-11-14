Concern in Fermanagh over school meals 50p price hike

FAMILIES across Fermanagh are bracing themselves for another financial hit, with the cost of school meals set to rise by 50p.

The increase comes as the Education Authority announced sweeping cost-saving measures to address a £300 million shortfall in its budget for the year ahead.

Organisations such as Home-Start and the Enniskillen Foodbank say the move risks deepening the pressures already faced by low-income and ‘working poor’ families — those earning just above the threshold for free school meals but still struggling to make ends meet.

Home-Start Lakeland said while its work focused on pre-school children, many of the families it supports also have primary school-aged children and the price hike will add further pressure to the “working poor”.

“One in four children in Northern Ireland are living in relative poverty already,” Diane Noble from Home-Start Lakeland said.

“In England all children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 are entitled to a free school meal regardless of income.

“Families are struggling with the ever rising costs of living increases. A rise in the price of school meals will exacerbate that, particularly for the ‘working poor’ – families not entitled to free school meals but who are already struggling to stay above the poverty line.”

John Shades from Enniskillen Foodbank said the increase is enough to put elevated strain on a family.

“In these times of uncertainty and unequivocal price increases in almost everything else, a 50p price increase in school meal prices could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” John said.

“What about families who have several children in education? How will this affect them?

“Any increase is enough to put elevated strain on a family.

“Enniskillen Foodbank is here to support anyone who needs support in any kind of need when it comes to food.”

