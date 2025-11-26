Concern at high suicide rate in local council region

ANYONE in distress in the county is being urged to seek help immediately, with new figures showing Fermanagh and Omagh has the highest suicide rate in the North.

The latest report by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has revealed 21 people in the local area died by suicide in 2024.

This was the highest rate per capita of any local district.

An Action Mental Health spokesperson stressed the need to remember the human reality behind the numbers.

“Every single death by suicide is a tragedy and is preventable,” they said.

“We are all deeply concerned and heartbroken to hear the latest suicide figures for Northern Ireland.

“It is important to remember that behind these figures are real people, and we must never forget the devastating impact on all those affected.”

The spokesperson added, “For anyone who is in crisis or distress, we would encourage them, or a loved one, to seek help immediately by calling Lifeline on 0808 808 8000. Help is available, and suicide can be prevented.”

Despite the heartbreaking statistics, and continued pledges from the Department of Health to tackle the growing crisis, it recently emerged that the Mental Health Strategy for the North has been effectively ‘paused’ due to a lack of funds.

It is estimated that only 16 per-cent of the funding originally required for the strategy has been allocated to date, as a result of budget constraints.

Local mental health counsellor Raymond Farrell, pictured right, said the impact of this setback cannot be underestimated.

“To think that somewhere in the region of 80 per-cent of the Mental Health Strategy has had to be paused due to a funding shortfall cannot have helped our mental health and well-being in the region,” he said.

Mr Farrell also highlighted the rural context, noting the numbers underlined the particular challenges faced by rural communities, where isolation and limited access to services can intensify emotional strain.

“There is no question, and it is well documented, that rurality can have a major impact on an individual’s mental health,” he said.

Mr Farrell explained that isolation, distance from services and fewer economic opportunities leave people vulnerable.

“Rural people can also have a fear of being stigmatised and may lack the confidence to share,” he added.