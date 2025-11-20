Concern as veterinary medication bills set to increase

CONFUSION is growing among Fermanagh farmers, pet owners, and vets as major changes to animal medicine rules take effect in January.

Under the Windsor Framework, a UK-EU agreement on goods moving from Great Britain into the North of Ireland, access to veterinary medicines for pets and livestock could become more restricted.

Although the Government has assured that disruption should be “minimal,” many in Fermanagh are concerned that medicines commonly sourced from Great Britain may become harder to obtain.

While vets will still be able to issue prescriptions, owners may find they have far fewer places to fill them.

One local business preparing for the changes is Farm and Vet Supplies in Roslea, currently the only VMD-approved online retailer in the North of Ireland.

A spokesperson said, “We are concerned about the changes that will take effect on January 1. Many customers who buy their medicines from GB will no longer be able to after that date.

“Pet owners are stressed, but relieved when they learn we can still fill long-term, life-saving prescriptions.”

Animal sanctuaries are also feeling the pressure. Jules Feist, who runs the Hulabaloo Sanctuary which chares for over 30 dogs, warned the changes will affect every household with animals.

“Bella the beagle’s dementia medication is just under £70 for two months from the vet,” she said.

“With a six-month prescription, I can buy it online for £113 for six months. Wormers cost us around £250 online from the vet; it would be double.”

As the January deadline approaches, many in Fermanagh say they still lack clear information and fear the new rules will place added strain on families, farmers, and rescue centres already struggling with rising costs.