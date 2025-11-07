Concern as Fermanagh households struggle to pay rates

RESIDENTS in Fermanagh should be applicable for “compassion and rates support measures” as many struggle to pay their rates bills, as the cost-of-living crisis tightens its grip.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, recently spoke out at the Stormont Executive after she had been contacted by constituents over their fears for their futures and their livelihoods.

It has recently been reported that over £82 million in rates bills were written off by the Department of Finance in the past six years, in a blow to the local economy.

The Stormont Executive was also informed that, as of August 31, there was over £145 million in rates bills unpaid across the North.

Ms Dolan, pictured below, recognised that many people in Fermanagh are struggling to cope with the rising costs and economic situation, as winter time quickly approaches.

“I am conscious that many families have faced extremely difficult financial circumstances in recent years due to numerous factors, such as the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis,” Ms Dolan explained.

“Those circumstances will undoubtedly have contributed to the unpaid rates bills that we speak of today. Despite that, in 2025, the overall amount collected in rates increased to a record £1·6 billion”

The local politician has called on the Stormont Executive to take action against those who don’t pay their rates bills, in order to build a more equal economy.

“While I believe in compassion and rates support measures that support those on low incomes and encourage investment in businesses and jobs, it is imperative that LPS [Land & Property Service] proactively works to recover, in a fair manner, all the rates that are owed and that legal action is taken against those who continue to refuse to pay,” added Ms Dolan.