Concern after reported forced entry in Fermanagh

RESIDENTS across Fermanagh are urged to remain vigilant, as Police continue to investigate a reported forced entry to a local property.

Last night (Friday), Police received reports of a ‘man acting suspiciously’ in Main Street in Lack.

The ‘Herald also understands that there was an alleged forced entry into a house in Dromore.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information relating to the incident in Lack to come forward.

“It was reported that the man entered a house in the area shortly after 6pm but left immediately after being spoken to by the occupant,” a statement to the ‘Herald read.

”There were no reports of violence or threats of violence.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and officers would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could be of assistance, to call them in Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1530 14/11/25.”