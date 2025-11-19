Christmas shopping event at the Natural Beauty Pot

ADVERTISING FEATURE

The Natural Beauty Pot extends a warm invite to our Christmas Shopping Event on Saturday, December 6 from 10am to 4pm at our Buttermarket shop.

We’d love you to join us for a relaxed festive day of shopping filled with beautiful gifts, natural skincare, and your favourite scents.

Advertisement

Discover some of the new products we have for the festive period along with all your favourite natural skincare and beauty treats – perfect for thoughtful gifting this season.

Shoppers can enjoy a glass of mulled punch and sweet treats while browsing, along with 15% off all stock and a free goodie bag with purchases over £100. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop local, support small business, and find something special for everyone on your list.

I would like to take a moment to thank you for your continued support of The Natural Beauty Pot. While 2025 didn’t start how I had hoped, I have felt every ounce of support you have all shown me. I appreciate it all, especially in a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

Moving back to the Buttermarket has allowed me to juggle being a mum and a business owner. No easy feat but it was the right move for our family.

Our opening hours for December are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 10-5pm. We can arrange collection outside of these hours providing we have prior notice.

You can shop on our website 24/7 www.naturalbeautypot.co.uk

Our Christmas workshops are booking up fast so if you want to secure your place, the details are available on the website.