Christmas lights to go on in villages across Fermanagh

ENNISKILLEN may have been the first big switch-on of the season, but it is by no means the last, with towns and villages around the county preparing for their own festivities.

The celebrations begin with Lack on Thursday at 7pm, setting the tone for a season filled with community spirit and glowing streets.

The excitement continues on Saturday, November 29, when Lisnaskea kicks things off at 4.30pm, followed closely by Irvinestown at 4.45pm, Belleek at 5pm and Derrygonnelly also at 5pm.

Advertisement

On Friday, December 5, the festive cheer spreads even further as Clabby and Garrison light up at 6.30pm, Ballinamallard at 6.45pm and both Lisbellaw and Ederney at 7pm.

On Saturday, December 6, Newtownbutler will illuminate the evening at 4.30pm with Arney/Skea also lighting up this night.

A packed Sunday, December 7, brings family-friendly fun with Brookeborough from 1pm to 5pm, followed by Maguiresbridge at 5pm and Ballycassidy/Laragh/Trory at 7pm.

The festivities continue into the following week, with Lisnarick on December 2 at 7pm and Tempo on December 3 at 6.30pm.

Then Belcoo/Holywell joins the magic on Thursday, December 11 at 7pm.

The season rounds off on Saturday, December 13, when Magheraveely lights up at 5.30pm, followed by Kesh at 7pm, bringing the county’s festive tour to a glowing close.