Child grooming and indecent images accused bailed

A twenty-nine-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to charges of child sexual grooming and indecent images.

Conor McManus from Drumbawn Close, Enniskillen faces seven charges in total comprising three counts of making indecent images of a child and one count of possessing an indecent image on dates between January 1 22 and September 14 2024.

It is further alleged he distributed or showed an indecent image of a child, intending to encourage or assist the commission of an offence on dates unknown in September 2024.

Advertisement

Finally, on dates between August 24 and September 14 2024 McManus sexually communicated with a child aged under 16 for his own gratification and attempted to meet her following a period of alleged grooming and intending an offence would be committed.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

A prosecuting lawyer advised due to the seriousness of the case it will take some time to fully investigate, as various devices have to be forensically examined.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded McManus on £300 and banned him from having contact with anyone aged under 18, outside the confines of his work.

The case will return to court on December 12.