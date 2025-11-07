Calls grow to extend Wild Atlantic Way into Fermanagh

CONNECTING Fermanagh to the world-famous Wild Atlantic Way could give the local tourism sector a major lift.

That’s the view of those calling for the route connection to the county, including local councillors and business leaders, who were speaking after a Lagan Valley MLA dismissed the idea in Stormont last week.

Despite David Honeyford’s skepticism of the potential move, which was floated by former Economy Minister Conor Murphy earlier this year, the local leaders believe such a move would give the area’s tourism industry a ‘great boost.’

Cllr Anthony Feely is a member of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark Committee.

He has been pushing for a connection to the route for several years now.

“I think it would help people going to Bundoran or Ballyshannon. It’s not far from over to Belleek then and it would help around Belleek Pottery, Lough Melvin and even up as far as the Marble Arch Caves,” he said.

“It would certainly attract more visitors.”

Since it was launched 10 years ago in 2014, the 2,500 kilometre coastal Wild Atlantic Way route has become one of the top tourist attractions in Ireland and even Europe.

The Wild Atlantic Way has boosted tourism in the west of Ireland and with calls to extend the trail into the North, including Fermanagh, Anthony noted that bars, restaurants and B&Bs elsewhere have already seen a significant rise in business.

“The Wild Atlantic Way is a great brand. My wife is from Donegal and I be there fairly often. The bars and restaurants have seen a big increase in footfall since it’s been a part of the Wild Atlantic Way,” said Cllr Feely.

“It is increasing their business and the amount of people about all year round.”

Noelle McAloon, pictured left, from Enniskillen BID praised the Wild Atlantic Way as a hugely successful initiative that any county would benefit from being part of.

“The Wild Atlantic Way is a piece of genius marketing and everybody acknowledges that and I would imagine that any county in the North would want to be associated and involved in it because it does bring so many visitors,” she said.

“It is a marketing campaign that is well respected and applauded.

“Anything where you are driving people to come and as part of a route or as part of a bucket list or as part of a tour will absolutely drive traffic.”