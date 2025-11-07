Calls for public access to Lower Lough MacNean

LOCAL residents have said the construction of the Enniskillen to Sligo Greenway presents the perfect opportunity to create proper public access to Lower Lough MacNean.

While the Greenway project has been widely welcomed, community members believe the addition of facilities such as a jetty or slipway would greatly enhance the area, allowing visitors and locals alike to enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming on the lough.

“Currently there is no public access to Lower Lough MacNean eg a jetty and/or slipway to facilitate boating, fishing and swimming activities,” said a ‘Herald reader who got in touch about the issue.

“The Greenway will run along the northern shore of the lower lough, but under current proposals users of the Greenway will have no opportunity to access the lough.

“There is public access to the upper Lough on both sides of the border.

“The lower lough can only be accessed from the upper with great difficulty via the Belcoo River. Gortatole Centre which has the only access, but it is not available to the general public.”

They explained that the construction of the Greenway would be the ideal time to create proper public access to Lower Lough Macnean for recreational and tourist purposes.

A FODC spokesperson said that access to Lower Lough MacNean has been raised as part of the consultation process for the development of the SLNCR Greenway.

“Two existing slipways currently provide access to Upper Lough MacNean, which enable boat access via the Upper Lough and under Belcoo Bridge into Lower Lough MacNean,” they added.

“However water depth in Lower Lough McNean is much shallower than the Upper Lough which makes it difficult for the navigation of motorised vessels.

“As part of the Arney Canoe Trail project, designs and planning permission has been approved for a potential canoe access point at Cottage Lawn in Belcoo.

“This access is focused on canoeing and kayaking activity and demonstrates an intention to improve access where feasible, subject to external funding availability. Should further opportunities arise to improve public access to the lough as part of the Greenway project, these will be explored in consultation with relevant stakeholders.”