Businesses concerned hotel ‘eyesore’ is harming trade

BUSINESSES on Forthill Street in Enniskillen are concerned the current derelict ‘eyesore’ state of the Railway Hotel, and delays in the planned demolition of the building, are severely harming trade and customer flow.

Last September, the iconic Enniskillen building suffered a suspected arson attack, leaving it in disrepair. Shipping containers were placed at the front as a safety measure to prevent it from collapsing.

Colin Burns of Devenish Gallery, located beside the hotel, described the situation as devastating.

“The fire has affected our business greatly. We had to install new flooring, replace the ceiling, and restore electricity,” he said.

“Containers were placed on the street to prevent the structure from falling, but there has been no consideration for the community.

“The heart has been taken out of the street. Local entrepreneurs and small businesses are losing customers and suffering as a result.”

Colin added business owners were told the building would be removed in six weeks, but a year on, no progress has been made.

“We still have no updates or correspondence about the plan. Different timelines have been given, but so far nothing has happened,” he explained.

Sharon McCann, a hairdresser on Forthill Street, highlighted safety and health concerns.

“It is truly awful the way the building has been left,” she said.

“There is now an unpleasant smell coming from it—some clients have even commented on the odour.

“I am also concerned about the safety of the containers. While they may be structurally sound, the street is heavily used by children, school pupils, and local traffic.

“If the containers were to collapse, the consequences could be devastating.”

Sharon emphasized the lack of communication from the Council on the matter.

“It is a disgrace that the building has been left in this state for so long. We have heard nothing – no letters, updates, or correspondence,” she continued.

“The property has clearly been neglected, and there was a period when it could have been restored.

“Now, demolition may affect neighbouring businesses due to road closures and heavy machinery.

“This is not only unsightly but harmful to the community.”

Paul McGuigan, a barber on the street, said the ongoing neglect has left local businesses feeling overlooked.

“Those shipping containers on the footpath are a disgrace. This side of the town is largely forgotten,” he said.

“Multiple grants have been given to other businesses in town, but we’re not eligible.

“When people see this eyesore, they often drive straight past, which negatively affects other businesses. The aesthetics of the street are simply not appealing.”