Bonner and Erne Gaels braced for Kingscourt challenge

ERNE Gaels manager Declan Bonner wants his players’ to embrace the challenge of the Ulster Club as they return to the provincial series for the second year in a row this weekend.

The Fermanagh champions are set to take on Cavan winners Kingscourt Stars in Breffni Park on Saturday evening, as part of a double header, with intermediate winners Irvinestown also in Ulster Club action.

Kingscourt Stars will pose a formidable challenge for Erne Gaels, but Bonner feels the Belleek squad have enough experience and know-how to make their mark in the provincial competition.

“After the Scotstown game, myself and Paul [Brennan] and the management sat down after it. We were disappointed because we didn’t perform on the night,” Bonner told the ‘Herald.

“We didn’t have great preparation going into it with the passing of Ryan Lyons’ brother [Mark] and there was a lot of stuff.

“This time we have the experience from last year and all we’re hoping for is that these guys go out and perform and it will give us the chance and that’s been the message to the guys.”

But while Bonner feels his team is in a good place, he’s certainly not taking the challenge of Kingscourt Stars for granted.

“Kingscourt beat a very fancied Gowna side in that final,” explained Bonner.

“Jordan [Morris] is probably one of the top forwards, not just in club football, but in county football. He was absolutely phenomenal this year and you’ve Padraig Faulkner who is a real lynchpin.

“We’re going to need a big performance to get over the line. It’s not going to be easy but we’re looking forward to it.”

Bonner, who was appointed as Fermanagh inter-county manager a few weeks ago, was in America for the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Replay.

His son, Cillian, was in American Football action for North Greenville University and Bonner had to make the trip to the States, alongside his family.

The Erne Gaels manager was watching the game live and was linked up with his team.

He said he “nearly kicked every ball” as they romped to the championship title.

“I got to a cafe bar where the college game was. I was sitting in there and I was linked up and I nearly kicked every ball. There’s nothing worse than being so far away,” said Bonner.

“We were very good in the first half. The black card [for Tommy McCaffrey] definitely had an impact at the start of the second half.

“We knew Derrygonnelly, with the quality and tradition that they have, were always going to come back and ultimately we weathered it to a degree but it was nip and tuck right down the straight.”

Bonner, who won the All-Ireland title with Donegal in 1992, feels that winning back-to-back New York Cup titles was the just rewards for everyone involved with the Erne Gaels club.

“It was a brilliant achievement to go back-to-back. It’s not easy done, it’s the first time in the club’s history,” he said.

“It was great for everyone involved and a lot of hard work, not just for the two years we’ve been involved, but the foundations were there before that and we just carried it on.

“It was a tough campaign this year. We were made to fight the whole way, the semi-final against Ederney was one where we were probably lucky enough to get over the line.

“The first day out against Derrygonnelly, we were five points down and we were gone, but we showed great character, resilience and we just didn’t give up at any stage.”