Boho pub shines in new video by The Tumbling Paddies

IRISH comedy veteran Pat Shortt recently made the trip to Boho to record the music video for The Tumbling Paddies’ new single, which has soared through the music charts in the country.

The Fermanagh band took a major step in their careers by releasing ‘Closing Time’, a song which was penned by local Country star Derek Ryan, which was warmly received by their large fan base.

During the recording of the music video at the Linnet Inn in Boho, Pat Shortt, who is recognised as one of Ireland’s top comedians, played a starring role, capturing the attention of many people.

The 57-year-old from Tipperary has been a stalwart on the comedy stage for decades, rising to prominence following his casting as ‘Tom’ in popular Irish-based TV sitcom ‘Father Ted’.

He also received wide acclaim for his impressive role in RTE drama ‘Killinaskully’, as well as fronting many different TV shows and segments for the national broadcaster.

Pat has been spending time with The Tumbling Paddies in recent weeks, with the comedian partnering alongside the Fermanagh band during their appearances on ‘The 2 Johnnies’ show in Dublin.

His appearance in the music video comes just weeks after he confirmed he’d be bringing his comedy show, alongside his daughter Faye, to the Ardhowen Theatre in April.

The Tumbling Paddies continue to blaze a trail on the music scene, regularly headlining some major gigs and concerts right across the island.

Within hours of releasing tickets for a show at the Ardhowen Theatre in January, the Enniskillen venue was a sell-out, as the Tumbling Paddies now set out their gigs for the next few weeks.

The six-man band have a busy schedule coming up, which includes a sell-out show at the 3 Olympia Theatre in Dublin on November 21.

They’ll also be headlining performances at The Imperial in Cavan and at the Ulster Hall in Belfast before Christmas.