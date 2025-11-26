Belfast man accused of burglary in Fermanagh

A TWENTY-eight-year-old man has been returned for trial on burglary and damage charges, connected to an alleged incident in Belcoo last year.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Tiernan Og McAteer from Old Park Square, Belfast, but who has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

McAteer is charged with entering a house as a trespasser, damaging a window, blinds, ornaments and speakers, resisting arrest and damaging a PSNI vehicle.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the MacNean Court area of Belcoo on November 24 2024.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

McAteer spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him. He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McSorley remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on January 7.