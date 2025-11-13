Ballinamallard want ‘redemption’ against Queen’s

BALLINAMALLARD manager Mark Stafford said his players are “getting stronger and there’s more of a team spirit” after they earned a share of the spoils against Dundela at Wilgar Park.

The Mallards came from behind to lead, before eventually settling for a point. Despite being disappointed with conceding inside three minutes, Stafford credited the response of his team.

“Tommy Connolly suffered a nasty facial injury after going in for a challenge, which the referee gave against him. Tommy’s afternoon was over and Dundela went on to score from the resulting free-kick,” he said.

Advertisement

“It was a disappointing goal to concede. But we were the better side after going behind and deservedly equalised.

“James McGrath’s deliveries were excellent all day and David Jonathan put away one of these fine deliveries to level.”

Ballinamallard went ahead on 65 minutes, but a frenetic final third of the game saw the Duns level and a Ballinamallard player saw red.

“We went ahead following another delivery by James [McGrath] which fell for Darragh Byrne,” Stafford explained.

“He [Darragh] deserved his goal because under the circumstances [replacing Connolly in the fifth minute], his contribution to the game was massive.

“Then a lot of things go wrong before they equalise again, which was frustrating.

“ But despite going down to 10 men, we remained a threat and could have won it late on.”

Advertisement

The Mallards boss admitted that his side could have “definitely” let this point slip away last season.

“In the past, our players maybe would have went under, but there’s more belief in the group now,” insisted Stafford.

“We are getting stronger and there’s more of a team spirit. I can feel it in the changing room. The players can hold each other to account and take any constructive criticism on board.”

Stafford also provided an update on the stricken Connolly.

“Tommy [Connolly] received stitches on his cheek and has a bruised jaw. It was a nasty collision for him and he will now be on the sidelines for the foreseeable,” he added.

Ballinamallard visit South Belfast on Saturday, as they take on Queens University at the Dub. Stafford feels his side “owe Queens one”, following September’s 3-0 home reverse.

“Queen’s had a fantastic result on Saturday against Annagh United, who are running away with the league,” said the Mallards boss.

“They [Queens] have had a brilliant start back in the Championship and are nine points ahead of ourselves. They put three past us at Ferney, so we’re going up there and we’ll be looking for a bit of redemption.”