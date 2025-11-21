Appointments missed as Fermanagh post problems persist

FERMANAGH patients are missing important health appointments due to persistent problems in the local postal system, it has been claimed.

As widely reported by the ‘Herald previously, residents have been reported delayed deliveries for some time now, with some households only receiving post once a week.

The issue has also been raised numerous times by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, which is now to write to Royal Mail once again due to fresh reports of delays.

At its most recent meeting, Councillor Sheamus Greene told members that the problem remains widespread.

“There’s a major issue in the Brookeborough and Coonian which are the areas I know about but I presume it’s across the entire district,” he said.

Cllr Greene added, “Mail isn’t coming for three or four and sometimes up to eight weeks. Royal Mail are delivering parcels and while First Class mail seems to be getting through pretty well, Second Class appears to be stopped.

“It’s eventually delivered in bundles held together with electric bands weeks and weeks later.”

Cllr Greene said he had been contacted by people who had missed cancer-related and other hospital appointments, which he branded ‘outrageous.’

“Royal Mail was fined £21m recently by the regulator over this type of issue,” he said.

“I raised this some 12 months ago and I think we had Royal Mail in before us and they denied it completely. The regulator proved we were right and (Royal Mail) had been economic with the truth.”

He proposed writing to Royal Mail and the regulator, “pointing out what is happening in this area, because it really is a disgrace.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Declan McArdle and agreed unanimously.

When the issue was previously raised, the Consumer Council explained Royal Mail’s Universal Service Obligation, requiring six-day delivery of first- and second-class letters at a uniform price.

Royal Mail’s targets include 93 percent next-day delivery for first class and 98.5 percent of second class within three working days. Royal Mail said deliveries take place “to the majority of addresses, six days a week,” and that parcels may be prioritised “at busy times.”

The Consumer Council can support consumers with complaints in relation to postal services. Consumers can submit their complaint on 0800 121 6022 Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, email contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.