Anger as care workers excluded from pay rise

LOCAL politicians and union leaders have voiced their disappointment after the Health Minister confirmed that social care workers will not receive a real living wage uplift, despite pay parity being extended to doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff.

Mike Nesbitt said last week that health service employees will be brought into line with colleagues across the UK.

However, the offer does not apply to the independent care sector, which employs around 24,000 people across Northern Ireland, including approximately 11,500 care home workers.

Social care staff remain the lowest-paid workers within the health and social care system.

Unison representative for Tyrone and Fermanagh Andy McKane said the decision had caused huge disappointment among members, and urged the minister to rethink his position.

“It’s truly disappointing to see the Health Minister not increase the wages of our social care staff who do so much amazing work in the community,” he said.

“Care workers are already among the lowest-paid staff in the system, and they feel they are not being prioritised. Unison is urging the Minister to reconsider his decision, keep his promise, and raise care workers’ pay to the living wage.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he intends to fund the real living wage ‘at the earliest affordable opportunity’.

“I am aware this will be disappointing, but I hope positive working relationships can be maintained,” he stated.

“I want to see due recognition for the dedicated social care professionals who play such a vital role in our system.”