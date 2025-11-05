Almost £250,000 raised at Ederney Oskars night

OVER 600 people packed into the Great Northern Hotel on Saturday night for the hugely successful Ederney Community Oskars event, with close to a quarter-of-a-million pounds raised.

There were jubilant scenes at the Bundoran hotel as some of the movies, which were created by actors and actresses from the local community, were screened to the huge audience in attendance.

With just under £250,000 raised, the proceeds will go towards supporting a major transformation project to three border villages, which has already received millions in international funding.

Advertisement

As reported by the ‘Herald, a major €6.7 million grant was awarded to the ‘Three Villages – One Community’ initiative, from international funding body PEACEPLUS.

The project is being headed up by The Ederney Community Development Trust, the Kesh Development Association and the Association for the Development of Pettigo and Tullyhommon, with developments set to be made to the three villages, which includes the creation of a state-of-the-art indoor wellness hub at Ederney St Joseph’s GAC, with the aim of improving cross-border health and wellbeing.

A statement from Ederney St Joseph’s GAC thanked the extend community for putting “energy, time and money into this wonderful” initiative.

“We had a wonderful night’s entertainment at Ederney Community Oskars. Well done to all the winners,” a statement read.

“It was such a privilege to be a part of the experience, having 600 friends and family attending the event in the Great Northern Hotel. Thank you to the hotel staff.”

The GAA club also expressed their thanks to Kevin Rowe Events for helping to organise the special night.

“We can’t thank all of our wonderful actors enough who have put so much time and effort in over the past few months rehearsing for their roles,” the club explained.

Advertisement

“Thank you everyone at home and abroad who have really put their energy time and money into this wonderful community project.”