+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineAll the glitz of the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards
Kevin Lynch, Kate Lynch, Gordon McCoy, Sharon McCoy, Mark Gillanders and Tanya Gillanders enjoy the occasion. MC 2

All the glitz of the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards

Posted: 11:47 am November 13, 2025

The Fermanagh Herald Business Awards are still a hot topic around the county this week, following a fantastic night of dinner, dancing, and celebrating the best of our local business community.

Were you celebrating at the Killyhevlin Hotel on Friday night? Check out our gallery below to see if you spot any familiar faces.

For plenty more coverage from last weekend’s celebrations, pick up this week’s Fermanagh Herald.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Countdown on for Fermanagh Herald Business Awards 2025 Maria is Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year Final tickets for Fermanagh Herald Business Awards

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:47 am November 13, 2025
Top
Advertisement