Ageing population putting strain on SWAH and services

COMMUNITY health and social care services are facing mounting strain as the number of older people continues to grow, bringing increased complexity and significantly higher demand.

With forecasts showing the older population is set to rise by 40 per-cent by 2040, the Trust has warned that the ageing population is already contributing to intense pressure across the system.

“With this comes significant pressure on our acute hospitals, as well as the added challenge of limited community placements and lack of Homecare/Domiciliary care in many parts of our geography. As a result, patients are remaining in hospital longer than necessary,” Dr Maura O’Neill, Trust director of community and older people’s services said.

“For example on November 13 we had 77 in SWAH and 66 in Altnagelvin who were medically fit to go home however their pathways were delayed.

“That said, we have been working very hard to increase the capacity in the community and In 24/25, across independent sector and the Trust’s own intermediate care and statutory homes we have been able to open an additional 38 beds.”

Ms O’Neill added that this year, since April 25, they have been releasing another 53 beds, an increase of almost 100 beds with current discussions with providers suggesting a potential for a further 150 beds over the next three years.

“We are also further advancing and expanding our alternatives to hospital pathways by working close with our partners in a whole system way,” Ms O’Neill added.

“For example, scoping existing community pathways with NIAS to maximise opportunities to treat people safely outside hospital such as inreach to care Homes by Hospital at Home and our rapid response community nursing teams rather than coming to ED.

“Programmes such as ‘Live Better’ with our community and Voluntary sector where we are targeting those most vulnerable and frail in our community to prevent falls and thus prevent hospital admission.”

Ms O’Neill added that the Trust are maximising their Hospital at Home service, enhanced their early review team to maximise home care capacity and working closely with primary care colleagues.

“In hospital, we have embedded a community Discharge Hub this year to facilitate earlier discharge through a multi-disclipinary team approach and reviewing assessed need in a timely way,” she said.