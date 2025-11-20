£51,000 raised at Cancer Focus Pink Run in Enniskillen

CANCER Focus NI marked its first Pink Run at St Angelo Airport in Enniskillen with over 400 excited participants enjoying a pink powder-filled day out.

The sold-out event was filled with positive energy, creative costumes and a sense of purpose, with a palpable feeling of support and solidarity for local women and families on a breast cancer journey.

The £51,000 raised from the campaign will help fund over 970 hours of vital breast cancer support services, including nurse-led advice and information, counselling, bra and swimwear fitting and support groups.

All this will be delivered from the state-of-the-art Cancer Focus NI Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre, located on Enniskillen’s High Street.

In the Centre’s first four months of operation, over 1,250 individuals and families have visited the building for advice, guidance, and support.

Krystle Corrigan, Fermanagh Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI, reflected on the success of the event, saying, “We continue to be blown away by the support from the local Enniskillen and wider Fermanagh and West Tyrone communities.

“With it being our first Pink Run in the area, we hoped for around 100 participants, but to see over 400 people come together to raise vital funds for our Fermanagh Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre and local women who are navigating a breast cancer diagnosis, was beyond our wildest expectations.

“The generosity of the local community is the reason we can continue to provide life-changing services to the one in eight women who are dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis in Northern Ireland.”

Krystle thanked the main Enniskillen Pink Run sponsors, Pilgrim, Balcas and Encirc for making the first event in the area so special and for their ongoing support.

“Also, a special thank you to St Angelo Airport for providing such a stunning background to a very important and special event,” Krystle added.

Tickets are now on sale for the Pink Run 2026, which will take place on Sunday, September 27, at St Angelo Airport in Enniskillen. Avail of the early bird discount with tickets available for just £10 until December 31 2025.