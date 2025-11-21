+44 (0)28 6632 2066
21 year old charged with assault on police in Fivemiletown

Posted: 10:53 am November 17, 2025

A 21 year old man has been charged with a range of offences including assault on police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of bail and possession of a class C controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates court this morning, Monday November 17.

For your guidance, the charges come after police on patrol in the Spout Walk area of Fivemiletown on Sunday evening stopped the male suspecting he was in breach of previous bail conditions.

A quantity of tablets were then found in his possession and he subsequently assaulted police, biting one officer and kicking another in the face.

As is usual procedure, all charges are subject to review by the PPS.

