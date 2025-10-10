+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Woman denies cruelty charges

Posted: 4:14 pm October 10, 2025

A women is set to contest a number of serious charges which include common assault and cruelty to children.

Catherine Casey (33), of Essex Road in Barking, is facing charges which are alleged to have occurred in February 2025.

District Judge Alana McSorley fixed a date for contest for October.

