Withdrawal statement in criminal damage case

Posted: 9:28 am October 10, 2025

A CASE involving two counts of criminal damage may not proceed as the alleged injured party has made a withdrawal statement.

Jordan Deery (24) who address was give as no fixed abode, Enniskillen is charged with damaging a child’s toy and a door belonging to a woman on September 17.

However a prosecuting lawyer said the matter is under review.

In the meantime, District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Deery on continuing bail to return to court on October 20.

