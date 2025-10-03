+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Widespread storm disruption across Fermanagh
Widespread storm disruption across Fermanagh

Posted: 7:58 pm October 3, 2025

AS the amber wind warning comes to an end this evening, authorities across Fermanagh are dealing with ‘widespread disruption,’ while thousands of residents remain without power. 

The public have been urged to be patient, exercise caution, and only make necessary journeys as Storm Amy passes over, leaving localised flooding, fallen trees, and property damage in her wake. 

In a statement issued this evening, a spokesperson for PSNI Fermanagh and Omagh said, “We are seeing widespread disruption across the district with trees down and localized flooding making travel extremely difficult.

“Roads Service crews are tirelessly clearing routes, but please understand that resources are limited and they are dealing with a high volume of incidents.

“We need your help: Please avoid unnecessary travel over the next few hours while the worst of the wind continues.” 

While the amber wind warning came to an end at 8pm, a yellow warning remains for wind and rain until tomorrow morning. 

To report a fallen tree call 0300 200 7899 or click here

To check for the latest updates on power outages and repairs click here

Crimestoppers offers reward after agricultural thefts Man arrested following sudden death in Enniskillen NIE confirm no power outages in Enniskillen

