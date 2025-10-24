Western Trust issues public appeal for SWAH support

The Western Trust has issued two appeals to the public in recent days, urging the public to do what it can to help reduce the pressure on the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), as well as Altnagelvin.

The first appeal was issued online yesterday, with the Trust “asking families to help us ease hospital pressures caused by delayed patient discharges.”

“If you or a loved one is medically fit for discharge, please work with our Hospital Discharge Teams to ensure a safe and timely transition home or to another care setting,” said a Trust spokesperson. “This helps free up vital beds for patients who urgently need hospital care.”

The spokesperson added that there were, as of yesterday (October 23), 46 patients in the SWAH emergency department (ED), with 25 patients awaiting admission. Meanwhile there were 94 patients medical fit patients whose discharge was delayed.

At the same time, there were 105 patients in the Derry ED, with 60 awaiting admission, and 62 medically fit patients delayed for discharge.

The impact of these delayed discharges is certainly being felt by those visiting the two EDs. Last week Omagh woman Kerry O’Neill live streamed her experience of the SWAH ED on a Saturday night, speaking of her ‘horrendous’ experience. The video has been widely shared right across the North since.

Halloween safety

Today the Trust issued a second public appeal, asking the community to stay safe this Halloween to help prevent any added pressure on the two hospitals over the holiday season.

Dr Ian Crawford, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the South West Acute Hospital said Halloween was always a busy time for emergency services, particularly those working at both hospitals.

“This year with the challenges faced by health care workers across the Western Trust area we are urging the public to stay safe this Halloween so as to avoid having to attend our Emergency Departments,” said Dr Crawford, in a statement released to the ‘Herald.

“If people are using fireworks as part of the Halloween festivities I would hope that they can enjoy them safely.

“Although fireworks can be entertaining and exciting, particularly for the younger members of our community, they can be extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury if not handled properly.

“It is important to remind people of how dangerous sparklers can be and that they are extremely hot for some time after the sparkler has gone out and can cause serious burns.”

He added, “This year the traditional Halloween celebrations in Derry City, also in Enniskillen and in towns across the Western Trust area are going ahead and it is important that everyone can enjoy this festival with their family and friends in a responsible way.

“We would also ask parents and adults to be extra vigilant and prevent underage alcohol or drug abuse to prevent any activities contributing to likely injury. For young people, drinking alcohol is harmful as your body is still developing. Binge drinking makes you ill and damages your health, increasing risk of accidents and assaults.”

Dr Crawford concluded, “We hope that the festivities are enjoyable for all involved. Please stay safe and do all you can to prevent unnecessary admissions to our hospitals. Thank you.”