Villages unite to build peace and prosperity

Community spirit is alive and well in Ederney, Kesh and Pettigo as the rural villages unite behind a major campaign to develop a cross-border health and wellbeing hub.

The internationally-funded €6.7 million community facility will mainly be located at St Joseph’s GAC in Ederney, and will include an indoor wellness hub, social enterprise units, and outdoor facilities.

Other facilities will also be developed or improved at NFC Kesh, North Fermanagh Valley Park, and at the Termon Complex in Pettigo as part of the project.

Sean Donnelly from Ederney St Joseph’s GAC told the ‘Herald that the significant funding boost could be a game changer for the local area.

“The project focuses on building cohesive, peaceful, inclusive and prosperous cross-community and cross-border relations between the neighbouring rural villages of Ederney, Kesh and Pettigo,” he explained.

“Given not only the close geographical proximity of the areas, but the history of conflict, segregation and violence – the legacy of which is still visible today – this ambitious project will contribute to long-term, systemic change, peace and prosperity.”

Community collaboration

The development has been made possible thanks to international funding from the ‘Three Villages – One Community’ project, from funding body PEACEPLUS.

The project will be rolled out in partnership with Kesh Development Association (KDA) and the Association for the Development of Pettigo and Tullyhommon (ADOPT).

It’s understood that a new 4G multi-use pitch will be developed at NFC Kesh, as well as major enhancements made to North Fermanagh Valley Park and the development of a community hub.

In Pettigo, a portion of the PEACEPLUS funding will also go towards redeveloping the Termon Complex and improving its energy efficiency.

Plans are also in place to develop some new outdoor play facilities, which will be a significant boost to children and families in the surrounding areas.

But the PEACEPLUS funding won’t cover the full costs of the multi-million pound project, with numerous events and fundraisers set to take place across the villages in Ederney, Kesh and Pettigo.

In recent weeks, the community has rallied, with all proceeds going towards the development of the multi-million pound facility.

Fundraising

Ederney St Joseph’s GAC is preparing to host its major ‘OsKaRs’ fundraiser, with its many club members taking part in individual events to raise proceeds for the project.

Other initiatives have included a charity car wash carried out by the Ederney GAA senior men’s team, a fashion show, bonus ball raffles and sponsorship from businesses in the areas.

Country music star Michael English is also scheduled to perform at St Joseph’s Church in Ederney for November for the cause, with a fun run also taking place in the village next weekend.

Chairman of Ederney Community Development Trust, Martin Monaghan, praised the local residents for their support for the fundraisers.

“This is another fantastic day for our communities. This is a genuine, from the ground up, cross-community and community-led project,” explained Mr Monaghan.

“Over the last number of years our communities decided that we would reimagine, redefine and re-design our futures, and equally important, that we collaborate on a cross-community basis in that process.

“This funding will build on all the successes of the last number of years, and more than that, it will allow us to embed good relations, sustainability and health and well-being into our future communities.”

Northern Ireland Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir, also backed the funding from PEACEPLUS to make significant differences in rural communities.

“This funding will support the delivery of projects to engage people in shared spaces and develop innovative solutions to identified needs,” explained Mr Muir.

“These projects will contribute to helping create a rural community where people want to live, work, be active and prosper in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way.”