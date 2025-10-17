Valerie’s recipe for ageing well: friends and community

STAYING connected with other women, keeping active, and giving back are all essential in growing older with happiness and purpose.

That’s according to 77-year-old Valerie Brown from Enniskillen who has shared her secrets for Positive Ageing Month.

A retired mental health nurse and great-grandmother, Valerie was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2017 for her outstanding community work, a lifetime of volunteering, care, and dedication to others.

She believes strong female friendships are one of the secrets to positive aging.

“I joined the Lisnakea Women’s Group in 2000. I became secretary then and I’m still secretary now.” she said.

“We meet two Wednesday nights a month, and do chair exercises on Mondays. We play games, do crafts, invite speakers, and just enjoy each other’s company.”

For Valerie, women supporting women is powerful.

“Women need that space, somewhere to talk, laugh, share issues, and support each other,” she told the ‘Herald. “There’s no politics, just connection. We keep each other going.”

She describes herself as ‘an original feminist,’ and said she’s delighted to see the progress women have made.

“When I was younger, women weren’t in leadership roles. Now we have MLAs, women in politics, in power and they belong there. It’s great to see,” she said.

Community work has always been at the centre of Valerie’s life. In 1987, she and her husband opened a residential home for people with mental illness called The Heaven.

In 2005, she became involved in the Beacon Centre in Lisnakea.

Valerie also loves to keep busy every day.

“I love getting out. I love organising things. My husband used to say I’d go to the opening of an envelope.” she laughed.

Her energy inspires those around her, “My grandchildren ask, ‘Granny, where do you get all your energy from?’ I can run rings around them, but I also make time to rest, eat well, and stay active.”

Valerie believes giving back adds meaning to later life. “If you stay home all day, you start to feel downhearted. Volunteering gives you purpose. We connect, we feel appreciated, and we help others.”

Her message is clear, stay active, connected, and don’t isolate.

Valerie also urges older people to learn new skills, volunteer, and seek help if needed.

“Check out local groups,” she said. “Staying engaged is the key to positive aging.”