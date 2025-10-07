Trust announces closure of SWAH consultation

THE Western Trust has announced it is closing the public consultation on the permanent removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) at the SWAH and will now move forward on visioning work for ‘Future Health and Care Services in Fermanagh and West Tyrone’.

In July 2025, the Health Minister asked the Trust to end the current consultation and begin the process of producing a vision plan. Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) the Trust announced it would be doing just that.

Chief Executive Neil Guckian said that since pausing the consultation, the Trust had reflected on what they have heard and acknowledge the tremendous depth of feeling and concerns in the local community.

“As Chief Executive, I accept that there were flaws in our planned process,” he said.

“The previous process from the public’s perspective felt rushed and we should have spent more time engaging with the local community before the launch of the consultation process. The timing of the public events was wrong, and we underestimated the number of people who would want to attend our public meeting in Fermanagh,” he said.

“We have apologised for these shortfalls and the fact that they caused a lot of unnecessary anxiety and uncertainty.”

The Chief Executive said the Trust was steadfast in its commitment to the long-term sustainability and development of SWAH as a vital and successful hospital.

He added, “In recent weeks, the Trust has received and collated many views and opinions from a wide range of stakeholders including SOAS.

“This will all help to inform and influence work to develop the vision, ensuring that the approach is shaped by the needs and experience of patients, clients, carers and communities.”

Campaign group SOAS welcomed the news.

“SOAS also welcomed his suggestion that the Western Trust bring forward a ‘vision plan’ for SWAH and how it will meet our community’s needs. We want real ambition to be shown for our hospital,” a SOAS spokesperson said.

“We have waited for three months for a response from the Western Trust to the Mininter’s intervention – with nothing done in that time to restore confidence in our community.

“We encourage the Trust to adopt an approach of openness and transparency.”

The spokesperson urged the Trust to adopt its already widely-endorsed ‘roadmap’ vision for the hospital.

Local MLA Diana Armstrong also welcomed the move.

Ms Armstrong said, “Regrettably, due to previous repeated blunders public confidence was widely eroded. Today presents an opportunity to turn the page and look ahead to the future of services at the SWAH.”