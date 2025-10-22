Trillick man not guilty of rape and assault

A 25-year-old Trillick man has been found not guilty of assault, non-fatal strangulation, and two counts of rape.

Jordan McGovern from Relagh Road, had denied the charges, which related to an alleged incident on July 17, 2023.

Having first been brought before Enniskillen Magistrates Court last year, the case had been sent forward to the Crown Court.

Yesterday (October 21), the defendant was found not guilty of all four charges at Dungannon Crown Court.