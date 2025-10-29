‘Traumatic wait’ for breast cancer results

LOCAL women are being left waiting up to nine weeks to find out if they have breast cancer – a delay described as ‘traumatic’ and ‘mentally devastating’ by one Fermanagh patient still awaiting a diagnosis after an urgent referral more than five weeks ago.

Despite a new regional referral system introduced earlier this year to speed up appointments, waiting times across the North have lengthened, with women in rural areas among the hardest hit.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, one local woman said the uncertainty has taken a severe toll on her mental health.

“I was referred urgently due to symptoms of breast cancer and five weeks on I am still pending a diagnosis,” she said.

“I’ve even tried to go private, but it’s not much better. How many women in Fermanagh are enduring this wait?

My mental health is ruined – I can’t function normally with so many questions, and I can’t start any treatment until I get an official diagnosis.”

Figures released by the Department of Health show that between April and June 2025, over 90 per-cent of women in the Western Trust area waited longer than the two-week target for an urgent breast cancer assessment.

A new regional system for red flag breast cancer referrals was introduced in May by Health Minister Mike Nesbitt in an attempt to make access more efficient.

However, by pooling all urgent referrals into a single waiting list across Northern Ireland, the change has instead caused longer delays for many patients.

Previously, women in Fermanagh referred through the South West Acute Hospital under the Western Trust were typically seen within two weeks.

Now, appointments are allocated based on clinical urgency rather than location, meaning patients can be sent to any of the five specialist hospitals across the North.

This results in longer journeys and extended waits.

Latest data shows that of 1,947 patients referred urgently to a breast specialist in the Belfast, Northern and South Eastern Trusts during the second quarter of 2025, only 6.6 per-cent were seen within 14 days.

Enniskillen woman and breast cancer survivor Anne Rowan said the current situation is unacceptable.

“When I was referred, I was seen within a week,” she said. “The anxiety then was awful… I couldn’t imagine waiting any longer. I had my operation and radiotherapy soon after my diagnosis, and at stage two, treatment was effective.

“The thing is, that was more than a decade ago. Waiting lists today are worse. It calls into question how healthcare has declined.

“Early intervention saved my life, but now it feels like only those who can pay privately can access faster care.”

Nora Smith, director of policy, research and external engagement at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, described the situation as ‘deeply concerning’.

“Behind every statistic is a person and their family who are anxious, fearful and waiting for answers,” she said.

“These delays can have a real impact both emotionally and clinically. Timely diagnosis and treatment are critical to achieving the best possible outcomes.

“For too long, cancer services have been operating under immense pressure, with workforce shortages and system constraints making it increasingly difficult for patients to be seen within target timeframes. We urgently need a fully funded and properly resourced cancer strategy, with a clear plan to reduce waiting lists and support the staff working across our health service.”

Anyone worried about changes to their breasts, or who is struggling with anxiety while waiting for an appointment, can contact the Cancer Focus Nurseline on 0800 783 3339 or visit the Fermanagh Cancer Support Centre in Enniskillen.