Toner ‘thrilled’ as her Madeira medals pile up

AFTER Tina Gallagher’s stunning double gold in week one, Denise Toner ensured the county’s golden run continued at the European Masters Championships in Madeira, capping another superb week for the local pair.

On Friday, day nine of the competition, Toner cruised through her W45 800m semi-final before storming to victory in Saturday’s final, reclaiming her European crown in 2:17.95. Germany’s Kurrer (2:21.59) took silver, with France’s Patricia Lemire (2:23.06) in third.

“I’m thrilled with that performance,” said Toner. “No one seemed to want to take it on when we broke from our lanes after 100 metres, so I figured the safest way was to go to the front and control things. I kept something in reserve, but I just felt great throughout and got the medal I came here to get.”

Advertisement

Later that afternoon, Toner anchored Ireland to bronze in the Mixed Over-45 4x400m relay. Taking the baton in second place, she held off a late Italian surge to bring Ireland home in 3:51.88, behind Germany and Spain.

Meanwhile, Gallagher – fresh from her two golds and a silver in week one – helped the Irish W55 4x100m team claim bronze alongside Carol Kearney, Dara Carr and Edel Maguire.

On the final day, Gallagher led off the W60 4x400m team, helping Ireland to silver behind record-breaking Great Britain, while Toner returned in the W40 relay to strike gold once more as Ireland edged Germany, with Poland taking bronze.

Between them, Gallagher and Toner leave Madeira with a remarkable nine medals – four gold, three silver and two bronze – rounding off a fortnight to remember for the Fermanagh duo.

Gallagher said: “Someone up there has been looking down on me. I still can’t believe the time I have had over these championships. I’m delighted with how all has gone.

“My fellow Irish teammates have been magnificent in their support. To my family back home, thanks to them and last but not least to my training group at Youth Sport Omagh. They have been a massive support and to coach Trev, what a man he left no stone unturned to have me the shape I needed to be in to win the medals I’ve won out here, so thanks to one and all.”

Toner added: “It’s been a fantastic ten days on and off the track, and having my husband and my three boys Dara, Cillian and Piaras here made it even more special. To win medals individually and in relays has been amazing.

Advertisement

“I’ve had a great team around me over the last 5 years which leaves things easier when you come to face athletes at this level, Thanks to my family for their patience and support, to Clones AC for their support, to Denise Champan who has kept the body right, to my training partner a big thank you. Finally, to Paddy and Paul, Paddy for devising the sessions to have me in peak shape when I needed to be and to Paul who is an ever present at the track sessions to keep me from losing the run of myself, despite that dodgy stopwatch of his.

“It’s been a magnificent number of months I will ease back on my training before sitting down and mapping out what the plans are for 2026.”

Autumn Open Cross Country

Closer to home, Fermanagh athletes made their mark as the cross-country season began in wet Abbotstown on Sunday.

In the Junior Men’s 6000m, Frank Buchanan ran impressively to take victory, with Tiarnan McManus finishing 14th. Lisnaskea’s Conan McCaughey also fulfilled a long-held ambition, winning the Masters 35–60 race to earn automatic selection as Irish captain for next month’s British & Irish Masters in Leeds.