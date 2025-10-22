Today’s death notices – Wednesday, October 22

READ, Elizabeth Maud 20th October 2025 (peacefully) at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg, and formerly of Tullyhommon, Kesh. Elizabeth Maud, dearly loved wife of the late Bertie, much-loved mother of Thomas (Edwina), Margaret (Trevor), Malcolm (Wendy), Esther (Andrew), and Ruth (John). Devoted grandmother of Bronwyn (Robert), Aaron (Holly), Graeme (Megan), Matthew, Ben, Peter, Adam, and Emily, and great-grandmother of Daniel, Luke, Poppy, and Joel. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at her son Malcolm’s home, 15 Inisclin Road, Tullyhommon, on Wednesday from 3.00pm – 8.00pm. House private please at all other times. A shuttle bus will run from High Street, Tullyhommon, for the duration of the wake. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Maud will take place in Pettigo Presbyterian Church on Thursday 23rd October at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Templecarne Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Pettigo Presbyterian Church, cheques should be made payable to Pettigo Presbyterian Church and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Maud will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Melanophy, Elizabeth, 110 Corrameen road, Kinawley, Enniskillen BT924BX died 18th October 2025 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home until removal on Wednesday 22nd October to arrive in St Nailes church Kinawley for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment in adjoining afterwards. Pre deceased by her loving Husband Michael, Brothers Hugh, Andrew (Marie) and Patrick (Infancy), Sister, Mary (Francie), Sister-in-law Margaret. Deeply regretted by Her loving Family, Son, Michael (Claire), Daughter Kathleen (Dessie) Brother, John, Sister-in-law Mary, nephews and nieces, family circle and friends.