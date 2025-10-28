+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Today’s death notices – Tuesday, October 28

Posted: 6:02 am October 28, 2025

Rita O’Hare (Enniskillen & formerly Hannahstown) 27th October 2025, peacefully, Gran Abbey Private Care Home, formerly Barranderry Heights, wife of the late Cyril RIP and dear mother of Brendan, Una, Conor, Ronan and Ashling. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11:00am in St Michaels Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial at approx. 3:00pm at St Joseph’s Church, Hannahstown. Remains reposing Tuesday at Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Rd, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, from 5pm until 9pm. Family houses strictly private. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son and daughters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to R.N.L.I. c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Enniskillen, or any family member.

 

