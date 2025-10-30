Today’s death notices – Thursday, October 30

Dympna Pedersen (née Maguire), Galloon Gardens, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, died Monday 27th October 2025 peacefully in South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late Per. Loving sister to Eileen, Sean, Dermot, Yvonne (Jim) and Charlie (Ann). Predeceased by her brothers Patsy and Louie. Dympna will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for funeral service at 12 noon. Dympna will be dearly missed by her brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and the entire family circle. Family homes private.

Seamus McConnell, 27th October 2025, 289 Loughshore Road, Rosspoint, Blaney, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 7ES (McConnell & Dundas), peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Ann, adored father of Arlene, Áine and Emer (Ciaran). Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Molly and his sister Veronica. Brother to Eamon (Maureen R.I.P.), Bridie Lunny (John), Eileen and Dympna Carr (Vincie). Seamus will be dearly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours, large circle of friends and all those he has worked with throughout the years. Seamus will be reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2.00pm to 9.00pm and Wednesday from 2.00pm to 9.00pm. Removal from his home on Thursday at 10.00am to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family on Thursday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Foyle Hospice Community Specialist Palliative Care Team, care of JP Conway Funeral Directors. St. Padre Pio pray for him.