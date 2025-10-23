Today’s death notices – Thursday, October 23

Kathleen Fivey R.I.P, 11 Brownhill Meadows Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT94 1DW, passed away 21st October 2025. Beloved mother of David (Vanessa), Kevin (Rachel), Paul and Noel (Terri), and a much loved sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Family home strictly private please. Kathleen will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Thursday evening 23rd October from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please at all other times. Kathleen will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, via Main Street for 11am Requiem Mass followed by a private Cremation. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS); please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney. Donation box will be available in the funeral home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Pray for Her Gentle Soul.

CARSON, Philip — 22nd October 2025, peacefully, at home. Philip Oliver, late of 178 Belfast Road, Leambreslen, Lisbellaw. A cherished husband of Marie, and a devoted father of Ciaran (Joanne) and Edel (Sean). Also a very dear brother of Tim (Brenda), Bernie (Patrick) and Hannah (Paddy), and a much-loved granda of Harley, Casey, Cadhla and Aoibheann. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home, 178 Belfast Road, Lisbellaw, BT94 5AU, on Thursday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Please note; all other times are strictly private to family only. Funeral Mass for Philip will take place on Friday 24th October at 3.00pm in St Mary’s Church, Lisbellaw, followed by a private family interment. Family flowers only. Philip will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving family, family circle, friends and neighbours. “Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. We will truly miss you, until we meet again.” May Philip’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.