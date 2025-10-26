Today’s death notices – Sunday, October 26

Bryan David Foggin peacefully 24th October 2025 late of 57 Mullaghmeen Road, Drumgay BT74 4GH. Dearly beloved husband of Ann Marie and loving father of Kate Crane and Nick Foggin. Devoted grandfather to Phoebe & Naomi Crane, William & Pablo Foggin, a dear brother of Cynthia Bailey. Bryan will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Bryan will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Tuesday 28th October from 6-8pm. Family home private at all times please. A service of celebration for the life of Bryan will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025 at 3pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan H12RF78. Cremation ceremony can be viewed via the following link: www.churchservices.tv/lakelands and the password will be Crem29W. Family flowers only please.

Margaret (Mena) McKay Nee McGurn peacefully 25th October 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Late of 148 Windmill Heights, Enniskillen BT74 7LW. Dearly beloved wife of the late Pete McKay and loving mother of Sharon & John. Devoted grandmother to Damien, Liam, Conor, Ryan, Ruby and great granddaughter Fiadh. Mena is deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Mena will repose at her late residence on Sunday 26th October 2025 from 3-8pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral mass for Mena will take place at 11am on Monday 27th October at St Mary’s Church, Arney followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mena “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of Gods love for you”.

James Henry (Harry) Martin (Beechwood Close, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow and late of Corravehy, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh) 18th of October 2025 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Catherine. Brother of the late John and Robin, RIP. Harry will be sadly missed by his sisters Pam (Byrne) and Ita (Kavanagh), his many nephews and nieces especially Valerie and Louise, sisters-in-law Margaret (Kelly) and Kathleen (Martin), his extended family, neighbours and friends especially his good friend Rossa O’Briain. May Harry Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass for Harry will be celebrated on Saturday the 8th of November at 11a.m. in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Borris followed by Committal of his ashes in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris. House private please.

ROBINSON (née Humphries) – 25th October, peacefully in her 98th Year at her home, Lack Road, Tedd, Irvinestown. Margaret, beloved wife of the late James, dearly loved mother of Ruth (George), Eric (Leta), Colin (Joan), Aubrey (Liz), and Debbie (Jeff). A devoted nana and great-nana. House private, please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday 26th October from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will take place in Derryvullan North Parish Church, Irvinestown on Monday 27th October at 2.30pm followed by a private burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Arthritis NI and Derryvullan North Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

HOY, Anna Josephine, late of Derrin Road, Enniskillen, peacefully 24th October 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Leo and loving mother of Rita (David McKechnie R.I.P), Mary (Paul Slevin) and Paul. Predeceased by her daughter Geraldine and son Sean. A loving grandmother to Sean, Ann Marie, Richard, Rachel, Stephanie, Victoria, Christopher, Katie, Rebecca, Andrew and James. A great grandmother to her seven great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Noreen and son-in-law Albert. Anna will repose at her daughter Mary’s home, 12 Hollyhill Lane, Enniskillen BT74 6FH on Saturday 25th October from 12 noon – 6pm and on Sunday 26th October from 12 noon – 4pm. PLEASE NOTE – Due to no parking available at the Wake House, please park, if possible, at Hollyhill Link Carpark, BT74 6FT opposite Lidl. Removal on Sunday 26th October at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 27th October at 11.00am followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock Pray For Her.

Eamon Maguire, Derryana, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Saturday 25th October 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Edward and Catherine Maguire. Beloved husband of Bernie (née O’Harte). Devoted father to Catherine (Bernard), Conor (June), Eamon (Helena) and Dáire R.I.P (Breda). Loving brother of Gerry. Predeceased by his brothers Johnny and Patrick and by his sisters Kathleen, Angela, Bridie and Colette. Eamon will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA tomorrow Sunday afternoon from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from his late residence on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eamon will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Meghan, Christopher, Ben, Saoirse, Conor, Sinéad and Eamon óg, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and the wider family circle, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Family home private please by request. Ó chine Mag Uidhir Fhear Manach de smior. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.