Today’s death notices – Saturday, October 25

The death has occurred of Ita McCaffrey (nee Ruddy), Galloon Road, Galloon Island, Newtownbutler, BT92 8HY peacefully in the SWAH Enniskillen, in the loving care of her family. Dearly beloved mother of Jonathan, Sarah (Mark) and Helen (Ryan) and a devoted grandmother to John James, Grace, Thomas and Ada. A much loved sister of Briege (Michael Jones), Kathleen (Brian Tinnelly RIP) and Geraldine (Aidan MacNally). Predeceased by her husband John and her parents Bridget and Patrick. HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE AT ALL TIMES. Removal on Saturday morning (25th) to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Galloon Island graveyard. Ita’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only please.

HOY, Anna Josephine, late of Derrin Road, Enniskillen, peacefully 24th October 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Leo and loving mother of Rita (David McKechnie R.I.P), Mary (Paul Slevin) and Paul. Predeceased by her daughter Geraldine and son Sean. A loving grandmother to Sean, Ann Marie, Richard, Rachel, Stephanie, Victoria, Christopher, Katie, Rebecca, Andrew, Clodagh, Raoisle, James and Coran. A great grandmother to her seven great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Noreen and son-in-law Albert. Anna will repose at her daughter Mary’s home, 12 Hollyhill Lane, Enniskillen, BT74 6FH, on Saturday 25th October from 12 noon – 6pm and on Sunday 26th October from 12 noon – 4pm. PLEASE NOTE – Due to no parking available at the Wake House, please park, if possible, at Hollyhill Link Carpark, BT74 6FT, opposite Lidl. Removal on Sunday 26th October at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 27th October at 11.00am followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.