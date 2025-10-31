Today’s death notices – Friday, October 31

RUSSELL, Victor James 28th October 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Mullyknock, Tempo Road, Enniskillen. Victor James, dearly loved husband of Jane, much-loved father of Patrick (Aileen), Katie, and Deirdre (Tom), and a devoted grandfather to Clementine, Laurie, and Marianne. House private, please. The Funeral Ceremony for the life of Victor will take place in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Monday 3rd November at 11.00am, followed by a private burial. Victor will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.

October 30th 2025 peacefully at his home with his daughters, WILLIAM DUNCAN TAYLOR M.B.E. 16 Castlebalfour Drive, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, beloved father of Carol (Gary), Sandra (Darren), Valerie (Philip), Lorraine (Darren), Lisa (Darren) and the late Clive, loving grandfather and great grandfather. House private please. Family and friends are welcome to meet in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh BT92 0JH on Friday 5pm to 7pm. Funeral leaving Dowler’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Lisnaskea followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect. Cheques payable please to Cancer Connect and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family.