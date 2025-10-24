Today’s death notices – Friday, October 24

MUIR, October 22nd 2025 JAMES (JIM) Peacefully at Omagh Hospital and late of Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Dearly beloved father of Nicola and Emma. A much-loved granda of Cole and Robyn. A private cremation will take place at Jim’s request. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our hearts.”

STEWART, Martha (Anna) 21st October 2025 (peacefully) at the Borders General Hospital, Melrose, Scotland, formerly 10 Killynure Wood, Enniskillen. Martha (Anna) dearly loved wife of the late Deane, dearly loved mother of Jeremy, Ruth and Jonathan and a much-loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral service in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Saturday 25th October at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Colebrooke Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Colebrooke Parish and the Macular Society, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

The death has occurred of Ita McCaffrey (nee Ruddy), Galloon Road, Galloon Island, Newtownbutler, BT92 8HY, peacefully in the SWAH Enniskillen, in the loving care of her family. Dearly beloved mother of Jonathan, Sarah (Mark) and Helen (Ryan) and a devoted grandmother to John James, Grace, Thomas and Ada. A much loved sister of Briege (Michael Jones), Kathleen (Brian Tinnelly RIP) and Geraldine (Aidan MacNally). Predeceased by her husband John and her parents Bridget and Patrick. HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE AT ALL TIMES. Funeral arrangements will be updated when they become available.

Kathleen Fivey R.I.P, 11 Brownhill Meadows, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh BT94 1DW, passed away 21st October 2025. Beloved mother of David (Vanessa), Kevin (Rachel), Paul and Noel (Terri), much loved sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Family home strictly private please. Kathleen will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Thursday evening 23rd October from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please at all other times. Kathleen will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown on Friday 24th October via Main Street for 11am Requiem Mass followed by a private cremation. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS). Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney. Donation box will be available in the funeral home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, pray for her gentle soul.

GOLDEN – 20th October 2025 (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, Londonderry and late of ‘Khor Rawi’ 186 Killadeas Road, Goblusk, Killadeas, Ballinamallard, BT94 2LW. Charles (Timothy) Nevin, son of the late Charles Henry and Margaret (Vina), dearly loved brother of Michael and a much-loved uncle of Cara and Patrick. House private please. Funeral from his late home on Monday 27th October leaving at 1.00pm for service in the Priory Parish Church, Killadeas at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice, cheques should be made payable to the Foyle Hospice and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Tim will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle.