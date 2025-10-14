Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

CROZIER (née Forde) – 12th October 2025. Peacefully at her home, Crocknacrieve, Macken, Enniskillen. Kathleen Jean, dearly loved wife of the late Bobby, beloved mother of Trevor (Ann), Mervyn (Millie), Margaret (Martin), Gwen (Kevin), Lin, Sharon, Doreen (James), and the late Norman. A much-loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister of John and the late Iris. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home, Crocknacrieve, Macken, on Monday between 2.00pm – 7.00pm. House private at all other times. The funeral will leave her home on Tuesday at 1:30pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Derrylin, at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the Arms of Jesus.”