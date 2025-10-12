Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Dermot Mc Caffrey, 3 Mantlin Park, Kesh Co. Fermanagh. Died 10th October 2025 at Omagh Hospital Primary Care Complex, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Catherine (Kitty), much loved father of Ciara (Jody), Lisa (Michael), loving granddad of Cahir, Aoibheann, Eirinn and Tiernan, cherished brother of Una (Kelly) and the late Jim, Tommy, Kathleen and Isobel R.I.P. Family home strictly private please. Dermot will arrive at Saint Macartans Church Trillick on Monday evening 13th October at 7pm for prayers and to repose overnight. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Parish Webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister and entire family circle. Family flowers only. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Martin Trainor, late of 16 Killee Road, Coa BT94 2FS, passed away peacefully 10th October 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Goretti and loving father of Michelle Reihill (Tony), Tanya Topping (Gary) and Gemma Biles (Simon). Dear brother of John (Bridget) and the late Patsy (Pauline). Cherished grandfather of Tommy, Emilie, Martin, Charlie, Ryan, Grace, James, Betsy and Martha. Martin is deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Martin will repose at his late residence on Saturday 11th October from 2-9pm. Sunday morning family time only please. Funeral Mass for Martin will take place at 11am on Sunday 12th October at St Mary’s Church, Coa, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to be made to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Martin “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of God’s love for you.”