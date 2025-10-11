Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

COMPTON – 9th October 2025 (Peacefully) at his home, 36 Lettermoney Road, Shanmullagh, Ballinamallard. Raymond Cecil, dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. A much-loved father of Jim (Sarah), Sam (Becky), Patrick (Rhona), Rosemary (Tim), and Andrew (Sharon). A cherished grandfather of Joe, Hannah, Alice, Jack, Sam, Lucy, Daisy, Ella, Harry, and Luke, and great-grandfather of Micah, Joshua, Noah, Elsie, and Jonathan. House private, please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Raymond will be held at Mullaghmeen Baptist Church, Enniskillen, on Monday, 13th October at 2:00pm. A private family burial will take place prior to the Service of Thanksgiving. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Baptist Missions. Cheques should be made payable to Irish Baptist Missions and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Or donate online at https://www.irishbaptistmissions.org/give/. Raymond will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.